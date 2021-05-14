JK Williams Distillery opens new tasting room

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After closing to the public more than a year ago, JK Williams Distilling welcomed customers back for a two-day, grand reopening and tasting room reveal.

The event runs tonight, Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring live music from local bands, as well as beer and bites from Industry Brewing.

JK Williams’s President, Andy Faris, said the award-winning distillery has been making whiskey for 12 years, falling into new ownership in 2019 right before the pandemic began.

He said guests can still expect to enjoy their favorite whiskey drinks, but now in a more vibrant, inviting atmosphere.

“The previous locations, they did a great job there, but it was a little more of a production facility,” Faris said. “This is as well, but this is a place where you can come and hang out.”

Faris said in a couple of months, the distillery will be releasing a new gin and whiskey, as well, and hopes more events can happen in the summer.

Starting today, they will be open five days a week, and Faris encourages people to come and enjoy the new tasting room and cocktail menu.

All proceeds from the two-night event will go towards the local PBS station, WTVP.