JK Williams Distilling earns silver medals from San Francisco World Spirits Competition

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A Peoria based distillery is being recognized globally for their whiskey.

JK Williams Distilling was recently awarded two silver medals from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Winners of the contest range from world renowned international distillers to small batch producers.

JK Williams was honored for their Gold Zephyr Bourbon and Stormy River Rye.

“It validates that Peoria is a great whiskey-making area and really falling back on our past a little bit as a whiskey capital. So we continue to look for great things to happen for us,” said Andy Faris, President of JK Williams Distillery.

Currently, the drinks are only sold in Central Illinois, but Faris hopes the awards will help expand their reach.

“We’re expanding our distribution to include Chicago. We’ll actually be distributing in the whole state, and recognition like this helps with getting that additional distribution,” Faris said.

On May 14th and 15th, JK Williams is opening a tasting room at their facility at 8635 North Industrial Road in Peoria. The event will run from 5 P.M. to 10 P.M.