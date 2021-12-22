JK Williams Distilling received huge investment from international entrepreneurs

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local distillery received a large investment on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

The investment comes from British entrepreneurs Rory and Elisabeth Sweet.

This is the only investment the company has received to date since the President, Andy Faris, took over in 2019. The money will allow the company to expand to three or four more states, specifically targeting Missouri, Minnesota, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Additionally, the goal is to see a 1,000-gallon system go to a Peoria Riverfront project that has been two years in the making, to be delivered by February or March 2022.

“I see this as a huge win for Peoria, not just for us,” said Faris. “I think we recognize that we’re attracting international dollars and they see the potential here, not for us just regionally, but the potential of overseas distribution, as well.”

Faris is hoping this investment move strengthens the Peoria economy.