JK Williams Distilling relaunching production

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — JK Williams Distilling announced the relaunch of the production company.

The president, Andy Faris, said the production began in 2012, but there was a production hiatus in 2018.

The original distillery was in East Peoria, now the production facility will move to Industrial Rd. in Peoria.

The announcement was made at the Peoria County club. Attendees were offered samples of the distillery’s bourbon and rye.

Faris said getting the shop back up and running took a lot of perseverance.

“My wife and I actually had COVID-19 earlier this year, so we’ve been through a lot of travails, but we got back on track with the goal of re-launching and here we are we’re really excited about it,” Faris said.

The whiskey will be sold at Binny’s and USF Outlet in Peoria. Faris said he and Stacy Shunk, the company vice president plans to open a tasting room on the riverfront in the spring.

