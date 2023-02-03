PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An embattled history of a local distillery continues as JK Williams Distilling will close its doors yet again.

The company posted on Facebook Friday morning that JK Williams has lost its lease on the building at 8635 N. Industrial Road in Peoria.

The tasting room’s final day will be Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12, on which their hours will be extended.

They will be closing temporarily while looking for a new location, the Facebook post reads.

“We are proud that we helped bring back some great award-winning whiskey to the Whiskey City and are thankful for our many wonderful supporters,” said JK Williams president Andy Faris in a press release. “My wife and I moved here four years ago with the vision to help revive high-quality craft spirits distilling in Peoria. We believe we accomplished that and more. We love it here and it is our goal to remain here.”

Faris also noted that since the distillery has a short time frame in which to vacate the building, their goal is to sell as much inventory as possible.

JK Williams had previously operated in East Peoria, closing down that location in Feb. 2018.