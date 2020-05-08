JOANN Fabric donates 2,500 masks Central Illinois Communities

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –State leaders, UnityPoint Health and JOANN Fabric joined forces to help protect some of Central Illinois’ hardest-hit communities. Friday, State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) announced that the fabric and craft store is donating 2,500 masks to local organizations. Those include:

Carver Community Center

Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois

Phoenix Community Development Services

Easterseals Central Illinois

Habitat for Humanity Greater Peoria Area

Peoria Township Supervisor Frank Abdnour’s Office

Peoria County Sheriff’s Department

City of Peoria Police Department

Tri-County Urban League

Crittenton Centers

EP!C

Center for Prevention of Abuse

Tazewell County Resource Center (TCRC)

Lutheran Social Services of Illinois

Heartland Health Services

Boys & Girls Club of Peoria

Children’s Home Association of Illinois

We Care

YWCA Pekin

Center for Youth & Family Solutions

Friendship House

JOANN Fabric employees used bundles of fabric from the store to create face coverings for people who need them.

“It’s really needed because there’s just people in our society and our community that don’t have access to masks, I mean masks are hard to find right now they’re at a premium and to be able to get these for nothing is even better,” Sen. Koehler said.

He said they are promoting responsibility, with masks people can protect themselves and others.