JOANN Fabric donates 2,500 masks Central Illinois Communities

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –State leaders, UnityPoint Health and JOANN Fabric joined forces to help protect some of Central Illinois’ hardest-hit communities. Friday, State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) announced that the fabric and craft store is donating 2,500 masks to local organizations. Those include:
- Carver Community Center
- Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois
- Phoenix Community Development Services
- Easterseals Central Illinois
- Habitat for Humanity Greater Peoria Area
- Peoria Township Supervisor Frank Abdnour’s Office
- Peoria County Sheriff’s Department
- City of Peoria Police Department
- Tri-County Urban League
- Crittenton Centers
- EP!C
- Center for Prevention of Abuse
- Tazewell County Resource Center (TCRC)
- Lutheran Social Services of Illinois
- Heartland Health Services
- Boys & Girls Club of Peoria
- Children’s Home Association of Illinois
- We Care
- YWCA Pekin
- Center for Youth & Family Solutions
- Friendship House
JOANN Fabric employees used bundles of fabric from the store to create face coverings for people who need them.
“It’s really needed because there’s just people in our society and our community that don’t have access to masks, I mean masks are hard to find right now they’re at a premium and to be able to get these for nothing is even better,” Sen. Koehler said.
He said they are promoting responsibility, with masks people can protect themselves and others.