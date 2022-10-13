PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s ninth annual Job and Resource Fair returned to the Riverplex Center Thursday afternoon to provide options for those looking for employment.

Businesses like OSF Healthcare, CEFCU, and Evonik were among the 25 employers with tables set up to give out information.

The fair had close to 200 attendees looking for information or job opportunities.

Chuck Brown organizes the event every year. He said he hopes to have a lasting impact on Peoria’s unemployed community members.

“My goal as the organizer is to try to help fix the issue in our community. And so far, we’ve been pretty successful with matching companies with employees,” said Brown.

For more information on job listings and businesses looking for workers visit the Jobs and Resource Fair Website.