Job cuts may be coming for Normal Town staff; Property taxes will remain the same

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – Community members in Normal will not be paying more in property taxes next year, but that may be the catalyst of potential job cuts within the town.

Finance Director Andrew Huhn says under the property tax levy adopted Monday night, $1 million is being removed from the general fund, and is going into fire and police pensions. It’s the result of a study showing those personnel are living longer.

The town’s council did not want to raise taxes to make up for that loss revenue, so now leaders are left trying to figure out what to do.

“We’re looking at a variety of, what I guess you can categorize as cuts,” said Huhn. “We’ll be reviewing those with the council as part of the budget hearing in January. Those will range from operating cuts to potentially some position cuts.”

He says another option could be supply cuts.

COVID-19 HOUSING ASSISTANCE PROGRAM:

Leaders in the town can now offer assistance to community members who are struggling to pay rent and utilities due to the pandemic.

On Monday the council voted to add $146,000 to the COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Leaders say with the state’s eviction moratorium expiring this Saturday, they expect more people to reach out for help.

“We’ve helped about five households, and we have about twenty that are in process right now,” said Normal Town Normal Planner, Mercy Davison. “It’s starting to pick up right now and we think it will continue, especially going into winter. Even more service sector jobs have been lost, so we expect to see the demand go up.”

The program allows community members to receive up to $1,000 a month for three consecutive months.