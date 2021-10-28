Job fair hosted at future site of Harvest Supermarket on Peoria’s south side

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A future supermarket on Peoria’s south side was the host of a job fair on Thursday.

From 10 A.M.-2 P.M. job seekers met with employers at the site of Harvest Supermarket on Western Avenue at the former Aldi building.

Five local employers and two social service agencies attended the event. People had the opportunity to apply for open positions and network with recruiters.

The organizer of the South Side Job and Resource Fair, Chuck Brown, said it was important to him to help bring economic opportunity to the south side.

“There’s just been a lot going on the south side, but the south side is an incredible place to live. So we want to bring a different narrative and continue to bring economic growth whether it’s employment or business. So this is very important and very exciting for me,” Brown said.

Raven Farraher Gordon, an administrative assistant at METEC Resource Center, said it’s crucial that community members are able to find work.

“We need everyone to be self-sufficient, we need everyone to get back on their feet working, so we can put more money into the environment. We need our kids to be out here enjoying their lives. Ultimately just being able to have something to do for yourself is the most important thing you can get up and do,” Farraher Gordon said.

Organizers said they hoped at least 100 individuals searching for jobs would attend the fair.

Brown said Harvest Supermarket is expected to open no later than March 2022.