Job fair to be held in Peoria’s South Side Thursday to connects workers and employers

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — There is a job and resource fair on Thursday for people looking for work in Peoria.

It’s in the old Aldi’s building on Western Avenue at 210 S. Western Avenue. OSF Healthcare, Bump Boxes, CEFCU, G & D Integrated, Vonachen Services Inc., Harvest Supermarket, and Prairie State Legal Services will be at the fair.

“We’ve got some great companies that are going to be here. They are offering some tremendous opportunity. Not only great salary with benefits, but some are even offering sign-up bonuses,” said organizer Chuck Brown.

Brown said it’s an opportunity for people to connect and find work. Brown encourages people to come early and be prepared.

“Dress to make an impression. You don’t have to go all out, but definitely dress professionally. Bring a few resumes with you, it always helps. Great eye contact, a firm handshake, and be ready to make an impact in a future company,” said Brown.

The job fair is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.