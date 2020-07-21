Job readiness program prepares Peorians for new careers, launching them to success

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Jobs Partnership program in Peoria is giving people new career skills, then helping them find success.

Leaders say the job readiness program is changing the trajectory of lives in Peoria.

Rachi Robertson is one of the successes of Jobs Partnership. Last week, she stepped into a new role and started a new job after weeks of education and training.

“I feel definitely blessed to be in the position that I am in now because I don’t always get acknowledged for my accomplishments,” said Robertson.

Robertson is the first female solar integrator for Straight Up Solar.

“People say it’s a man’s job, and it’s not,” said Robertson.

Robertson got the position with the help of Jobs Partnership.

“It’s exciting to see where our participants start and where they end up. And the hope that they have that not only it’s going to change their lives, but their family’s lives,” said Cheryl Parks, executive director of Jobs Partnership.

Robertson said before her training, she was often overlooked for positions. Now, the program education is giving her new opportunities.

“As these individuals may have faced bias or discrimination for a whole host of reasons that kind of lock the door to success for them, we open that door,” said Tony Pierce, Co-Senior Pastor at HEaven’s View Fellowship Christian Church and CEO and President of CTP Power.

Robertson said it’s a second chance she’s grateful to have.

“I knew God had something in store for me,” said Robertson.

She hopes to inspire others find their passion making their dreams a reality.

“Do what you want to do. Do what makes you happy, and solar makes me happy,” said Robertson.

For those interested, Jobs Partnership executive director Cheryl Parks says there will be a new round of solar training in the coming months. People can download an application here and send it in.

