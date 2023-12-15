PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Job seekers packed the Peoria Riverplex on Friday morning for the Holiday Job Fair.

It’s the sixth job fair held this year by Pastor Chuck Brown. From healthcare to manufacturing to retail, more than 20 employers talked to job seekers and even conducted on-the-spot interviews.

Brown said the holidays are the perfect time of year to land a new job.

“With the holiday season, especially with the year end and people starting to reflect on careers and their goals for 2024. This is a good time to come out and talk to different companies and opportunities…Even though our mind might be on the holiday, what better gift that you could give yourself. It’s a gift that keeps giving, a new job,” he said.

Job seeker Gerry Fitschen said he landed multiple interviews within minutes.

“This is my first job fair to ever be in. You can’t beat it. Within 20 minutes, I have three interviews, got one for Monday too. You need to come down, definitely, there’s a very good chance you may leave with a job,” he said.

The Illinois Department of Children and Families also set up a booth for the first time to recruit new talent.

“We are here to help families and children. Working for this agency is very rewarding and we all feel like we have a purpose working here,” said DCFS employment recruiter Stephanie Ward.

Brown has been hosting job fairs in Peoria for more than a decade.