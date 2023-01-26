SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Jobs increased over-the-year across Illinois’ metropolitan areas in December.

According to an Illinois press release, the unemployment rate decreased in 13 metropolitan areas and increased in one.

The metro areas with the largest over-the-year percentage increase in nonfarm jobs were the following:

Lake-Kenosha IL/WI Metro (+3.8%, +15,700)

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+3.5%, +6,400)

Chicago Metro Division (+2.9%, +108,800).

“For nearly two years, Illinois has seen consistent job growth across the state throughout industry sectors,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “IDES continues to help jobseekers and employers connect with one another as more people enter the labor force and look to take advantage of newly created and expanded job opportunities in the labor market.”