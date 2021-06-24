Jobs up and unemployment down in Illinois compared to last May

FILE—In this file photo from May 5, 2021, a truck passes a sign showing a need to hire laborers outside a concrete products company in Evans City, Pa. Pennsylvania will resume work search requirements in July for hundreds of thousands of people receiving unemployment compensation, a top Wolf administration official said Monday, May 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — All 14 of Illinois’ metropolitan areas reported lower unemployment rates and more jobs compared to last May.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security, the Peoria metropolitan area’s unemployment rate dropped significantly from 15.4% to 5.5%.

Peoria also gained 11,000 non-farm related jobs.

Champaign-Urbana MSA had one of the highest percentage increases (+7.8%, +8,400) alongside Springfield MSA (+9.0%, +8,500).

More information, as well as data by metropolitan area, can be found here.