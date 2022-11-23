SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Job creation increased in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in October, according to preliminary data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Illinois Dept. of Employment Security.

“Job growth in every corner of the state has remained consistently strong for more than a year and a half,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “Employers and jobseekers alike are encouraged to take advantage of the employment services IDES has to offer to participate in the expanding labor market.”

This time last year Bloomington had 93,100 jobs compared to this year’s 96,300 jobs. Peoria had 165,300 jobs last year compared to 169,800 this year.

Areas that had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in nonfarm jobs were the Rockford Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA, and the Chicago Metro Division.

Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas were manufacturing, leisure and hospitality, mining and construction, education, wholesale trade, transportation, warehousing and professional and business services

Unemployment has decreased in all but two metropolitan areas.