PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Council member announced they are running for reelection Monday.

According to a press release, John Kelly announced he is running for a second term as an at-large council member.

Some achievements Kelly wanted to highlight included, the passage of a real estate tax abatement on new residential construction, forming rental housing committee incentivizing rehabs of rental properties, and rapid re-funding of street repair and building maintenance.

The election will be held in spring 2023.