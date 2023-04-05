PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– John Lodge will be performing at the Peoria Civic Center on July 16.

Known as the bass player, songwriter, and vocalist of The Moody Blues, Lodge will be bringing his new show along with the 10,000 Light Years Band.

In addition to playing the classic album, “Days of Future Passed” in its entirety, Lodge will be playing a plethora of other classics.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, April 10, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com or can be purchased in person at the Toyota Box Office, open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“In the Moodies, I always wanted to bring our ‘Days of Future Passed’ show to the fans across America, and in February and March of this year, I brought the show to the NE and Florida.” said Lodge, “I’m both delighted and humbled at how the fans embraced the show, and really happy to now announce that I will be bringing the show to the Mid-West and West Coast.”