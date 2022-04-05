PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — John Mulaney will stop in Peoria during his “John Mulaney: From Scratch” tour.

He will perform on Aug. 17 at the Peoria Civic Center. According to a press release from the venue, Mulaney is an Emmy-award winning comedian, writer, and actor.

Mulaney is known from his contributions to Saturday Night Live as a writer and host, to Broadway as the writer and performer alongside Nick Kroll in “Oh, Hello on Broadway.” He also writes for Netflix’s “Big Mouth,” and also voices the character Andrew.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8, and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Civic Center’s Toyota Box Office.