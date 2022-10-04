PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you ever are traveling through downtown Washington, Illinois towards Eureka, you might want to hang a quick left down Dieble Road. That’s where you will see a perfect fall destination spot for all ages, The Zaiser Pumpkin Farm.

John Zaiser and his family reside on the farm which is located on five acres of pumpkin filled land. But the success story didn’t happen overnight, John explained to us the story on how it all started with just a random thought after a night of carving pumpkins 15 years ago.

“We had some people over and spent $50 on pumpkins, so we talked and came up with the idea of why not just grow them ourselves and try to sell the left overs? So that’s what we did and we’ve grown from there.” John Zaiser said.

But he never thought that the word would spread so rapidly, so with the extra money and his wife Dari Zaiser pregnant with their first child on the way John and his wife Dari decided to start putting it towards their kids college tuition.

Now fast forward 15 years, and they have built something bigger than any amount of money can buy. A legacy and a bond to pass down through generations. If you’d like to help continue to grow the legacy of the Zaiser Pumpkin Farm just click here and go pay them a visit for all your pumpkin picking needs.