PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Illinois National Guard will host a vaccine clinic at Ward Chapel A.M.E., located at 511 N Richard Allen, Tuesday, April 6.

The vaccination clinic will be open to all Peoria County residents. Proof of residence will be required.

Appointments can be made here.