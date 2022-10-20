PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to Patti Gratton, The Community Workshop Training Center, has been serving adults with disabilities in Peoria for 62 years. Their mission is to make individuals with disabilities as independent as possible not only in their lives, but in the community as well.

Gratton herself has been the Executive Director for CWTC, going on 11 years, but she has been extending her helping hand to individuals with disabilities for much longer.

Back in 1987, Gratton joined the team at CWTC as an Administrator of Residential Services. Then in 2001 she was promote to Associate Executive Director, she held that title until her promotion to her current position of Executive Director in 2011.

One of the ways the CWTC helps their members fulfill that independency, is by hosting events around the community. One of those events is the Inspiring Abilities Art Show, which will be taking place Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center in Peoria Heights.

CWTC’s art program gives their consumers the ability to create and express themselves through different forms of art, and gives them the opportunity to partner with several Central Illinois artists and businesses.

Admission includes, the silent auction with light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. A meet and greet with the talented artists, photo ops, and a collaborative art project will also be featured. All the proceeds from the event, benefit the artist and the Inspiring Abilities Art Program.

To purchase tickets for the event and for more information, click here.