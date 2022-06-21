PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Park District will bring back their annual Glen Oak Park Fireworks event, but this time, they’re celebrating July 3rd.

Because the Fourth of July holiday falls on a Monday, the annual celebration will be celebrated the day before at Glen Oak Park.

All day Sunday, take advantage of $3 admission to both the Peoria Zoo, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum, open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Zoo and PlayHouse members park for free until 5 p.m.

Parking at Glen Oak Park will be $5 per car, beginning at 2 p.m. Attendees can also purchase a VIP package for the event for $50, which would include parking and reserved seating for the fireworks.

Finally, end the night with the Peoria Municipal Band, who will start playing at 8 p.m., and the annual fireworks show at dusk, around 9:30.

For more information and to purchase VIP packages, check out the Peoria Park District website.