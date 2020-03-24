Join ‘The Great American Takeout’ to support local restaurants

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local organizations are encouraging residents to support local businesses by ordering carry out on Tuesday in a nationwide initiative called “The Great American Takeout.”

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing roadblocks for the restaurant business as Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s shelter in place mandate is effective through April 7. During “The Great American Takeout,” people are encouraged to order at least one delivery or pick-up meal to show support for local restaurants.

To participate in The Great American Takeout, community members are being asked to:

Post on social media in advance of the event, encouraging friends and followers to take part in #thegreatamericantakeout

Engage friends, family, and colleagues to support their local restaurants by ordering takeout meals

Order delivery or pick-up for at least one meal on Tuesday, sharing photos on social media tagged with #thegreatamericantakeout.

The Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (PACVB) are backing the initiative that was created by a coalition of national restaurants including Panera Bread, Noodles & Company, and Jason’s Deli.

“We are living in unprecedented times. Now more than ever, we must come together as a community to support our local businesses in any way we can,” said J.D. Dalfonso, PACVB President/CEO. “The Peoria region has so many unique and delicious restaurants to support for The Great American Takeout.”

For a list of restaurants offering carryout and delivery, visit www.enjoypeoria.com