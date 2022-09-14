This fall the Boy Scouts are recruiting local elementary school boys and girls, between kindergarten and fifth grade, to join the Cub Scouts.



Children are encouraged to join the Boy Scouts because it is an activity they can participate in all year long. The Boy Scouts do not want parents or children to be discouraged from joining if they cannot attend every week. Often, kids can pick up right where they left off and continue to have fun in the program.

The program focuses on teaching children about the outdoors, how to build character, and about how to be a good citizen. They work with the scouts on developing important leadership skills.



WD Boyce Council, Ben Blumenberg, says: “We hear from a lot of teachers and principals that the scouts in their school, whether it’s elementary, or middle school, or high school— the scouts in their school are natural leaders.” Going through Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts is a life-changing experience. The Boy Scouts prepares children to be productive adults and shows them how to be involved in their community.



The Boy Scouts of America organization is now open to boys and girls. They love to do fun activities like being outdoors, making robots, learning how to cook, and so much more.



If you are a parent and are interested in signing up your child for the Cub Scouts this year, then you can head to www.beascout.org for more information. Find your local pack today!

