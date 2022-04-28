CIProud.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Mike Smith
Posted: Apr 28, 2022 / 10:41 AM CDT
Updated: Apr 28, 2022 / 10:41 AM CDT
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Veterans have taken off for the 2022 Greater Peoria Honor Flight, and our own Shelbey Roberts is in Washington, D.C. with them to capture the moment.
Check back here for the latest updates on that front.
The #GreaterPeoriaHonorFlight is getting ready to take off for Washington, D.C. for the first time in 2.5 years! 🇺🇸 These 76 veterans and their guardians will be visiting memorials in their honor! @WMBDNews will be along for the journey! ❤️💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/DkFC68oe1Y— Shelbey S. Roberts (@ShelbeyRoberts) April 28, 2022
The #GreaterPeoriaHonorFlight is getting ready to take off for Washington, D.C. for the first time in 2.5 years! 🇺🇸 These 76 veterans and their guardians will be visiting memorials in their honor! @WMBDNews will be along for the journey! ❤️💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/DkFC68oe1Y
A violinist plays the Star Spangled Banner to get the morning going! 🎻🇺🇸#GreaterPeoriaHonorFlight @WMBDNews pic.twitter.com/Hxg12C3FY6— Shelbey S. Roberts (@ShelbeyRoberts) April 28, 2022
A violinist plays the Star Spangled Banner to get the morning going! 🎻🇺🇸#GreaterPeoriaHonorFlight @WMBDNews pic.twitter.com/Hxg12C3FY6
Veteran Jim Herrman receives a patriotic quilt before the #GreaterPeoriaHonorFlight. Here’s the story behind it: pic.twitter.com/Zp8e5VIIDO— Shelbey S. Roberts (@ShelbeyRoberts) April 28, 2022
Veteran Jim Herrman receives a patriotic quilt before the #GreaterPeoriaHonorFlight. Here’s the story behind it: pic.twitter.com/Zp8e5VIIDO
It’s all smiling faces for these veterans and their guardians as we prepare to take off for Washington, D.C. bright and early! #GreaterPeoriaHonorFlight @WMBDNews pic.twitter.com/uh8P5PoySg— Shelbey S. Roberts (@ShelbeyRoberts) April 28, 2022
It’s all smiling faces for these veterans and their guardians as we prepare to take off for Washington, D.C. bright and early! #GreaterPeoriaHonorFlight @WMBDNews pic.twitter.com/uh8P5PoySg
What a welcome! We landed in Washington, D.C. for the #GreaterPeoriaHonorFlight 🇺🇸💙❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/AlfDJoldRt— Shelbey S. Roberts (@ShelbeyRoberts) April 28, 2022
What a welcome! We landed in Washington, D.C. for the #GreaterPeoriaHonorFlight 🇺🇸💙❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/AlfDJoldRt
This is how these American heroes are being welcomed at Reagan National Airport! The entire terminal is showing the veterans their support #GreaterPeoriaHonorFlight @WMBDNews pic.twitter.com/zBo4CRpSR1— Shelbey S. Roberts (@ShelbeyRoberts) April 28, 2022
This is how these American heroes are being welcomed at Reagan National Airport! The entire terminal is showing the veterans their support #GreaterPeoriaHonorFlight @WMBDNews pic.twitter.com/zBo4CRpSR1
Smile big! These veterans are taking in the grand welcome at Reagan National Airport #GreaterPeoriaHonorFlight @WMBDNews pic.twitter.com/fWGK7GauVR— Shelbey S. Roberts (@ShelbeyRoberts) April 28, 2022
Smile big! These veterans are taking in the grand welcome at Reagan National Airport #GreaterPeoriaHonorFlight @WMBDNews pic.twitter.com/fWGK7GauVR