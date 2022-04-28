PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Veterans have taken off for the 2022 Greater Peoria Honor Flight, and our own Shelbey Roberts is in Washington, D.C. with them to capture the moment.

The #GreaterPeoriaHonorFlight is getting ready to take off for Washington, D.C. for the first time in 2.5 years! 🇺🇸 These 76 veterans and their guardians will be visiting memorials in their honor! @WMBDNews will be along for the journey! ❤️💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/DkFC68oe1Y — Shelbey S. Roberts (@ShelbeyRoberts) April 28, 2022

A violinist plays the Star Spangled Banner to get the morning going! 🎻🇺🇸#GreaterPeoriaHonorFlight @WMBDNews pic.twitter.com/Hxg12C3FY6 — Shelbey S. Roberts (@ShelbeyRoberts) April 28, 2022

Veteran Jim Herrman receives a patriotic quilt before the #GreaterPeoriaHonorFlight. Here’s the story behind it: pic.twitter.com/Zp8e5VIIDO — Shelbey S. Roberts (@ShelbeyRoberts) April 28, 2022

It’s all smiling faces for these veterans and their guardians as we prepare to take off for Washington, D.C. bright and early! #GreaterPeoriaHonorFlight @WMBDNews pic.twitter.com/uh8P5PoySg — Shelbey S. Roberts (@ShelbeyRoberts) April 28, 2022

What a welcome! We landed in Washington, D.C. for the #GreaterPeoriaHonorFlight 🇺🇸💙❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/AlfDJoldRt — Shelbey S. Roberts (@ShelbeyRoberts) April 28, 2022

This is how these American heroes are being welcomed at Reagan National Airport! The entire terminal is showing the veterans their support #GreaterPeoriaHonorFlight @WMBDNews pic.twitter.com/zBo4CRpSR1 — Shelbey S. Roberts (@ShelbeyRoberts) April 28, 2022