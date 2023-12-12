SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a joint public service announcement on Tuesday.

According to the announcement, they are highlighting potential threats from a variety of actors in the U.S. this winter. This is an update to previous reports of increased threats from October.

Both the FBI and DHS are assessing the ongoing tension between Israel and HAMAS which heightened the threat of lone actors targeting, large public gatherings including holiday-related, faith-based and New Year’s Eve events.

“Although this announcement is not in response to any specific plotting activity, these targets likely remain attractive to lone actors inspired by a range of ideologies due to their accessibility and symbolic nature,” the announcement stated.

The announcement also warned that various foreign terrorist media organizations have called for lone actor attacks in the U.S. since the HAMAS attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

Locally, FBI Springfield stated that they are working with their law enforcement partners to identify threats.

“The FBI Springfield Field Office is working closely with our law enforcement partners to share information and identify and disrupt any threats that may emerge in our communities throughout the winter, particularly during religious and holiday-related events. To report information in Central and Southern Illinois, contact FBI Springfield at 217-522-9675.”

Any leads, threats, or suspected criminal activity can be reported here or here.