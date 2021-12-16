JOLT Harm Reduction moving to larger space on Sheridan Road

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — JOLT Harm Reduction is moving to a new location, per its Facebook page.

The new bigger location is 2203 N Sheridan Rd, strategically across the street from the Peoria City/County Health Department.

The nonprofit provides harm reduction services, which are programs and policies that aim to reduce the risk associated with drug use. Some harm reduction services provided by JOLT are drug testing strips, Narcan, sterile syringe access, and disposal, treatment referrals, and counseling.

JOLT will move into its new digs in January. Its been at its current location on NE Jefferson street for three years.