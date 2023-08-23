PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — During dangerous heat, it’s important to stay hydrated. Thanks to city and community donations, JOLT Harm Reduction in Peoria is making sure unhoused people are getting water too.

JOLT program director Chris Schaffner said they have received more than 50 cases of bottled water in one week. This includes a donation from the City of Peoria’s Community Development department.

He said warms his heart to see the community step up.

“It’s mutual aid in the truest sense. It’s the community coming together to support other community members, and that’s just really beautiful to facilitate and to be a part of…The generosity we have seen from the community in responding to some of our most vulnerable people has been incredible and it often keeps my hope renewed in mankind,” he said.

JOLT’s street team loaded up their bus with the water to bring directly to various campsites across the city.

Schaffner said unhoused people suffer during extreme temperatures because they have nowhere to go. If they leave their tent site to go to a cooling center, there is no guarantee their belongings will be there when they return.

“It’s just one more layer of challenge on top of an already difficult existence. There’s very little place to escape. You can’t just go hang inside of a business unless you have the ability to purchase some type of product…So you take an already miserable experience of living outdoors, the lack of hygiene, the lack of access to public bathrooms, the lack of places to just escape the heat,” he said.

The brutal heat with triple digit indices is expected to last until Friday.