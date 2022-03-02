PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., JOLT Harm Reduction in Peoria held a community resource fair.

On the first Wednesday of every month, JOLT has the OSF care-a-van come to help assist clients, but March 2 was slightly different.

Wednesday, JOLT had Illinois Eye Exam, Prairie State Legal, and Phoenix Housing to help clients situate themselves and receive more resources.

Claude Claudin, a sight superior at JOLT, said the goal is to get their clients to move forward, to get them to rise from the ashes, and that they matter.

JOLT does not tell clients what they should do or how they should do it, Claudin said. Instead, employees remind clients that JOLT is a tool to help them access what they might need.