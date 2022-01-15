JOLT moving to new location on Sheridan Road

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — JOLT Harm Reduction will begin moving to its new location on 2203 N Sheridan Rd. in Peoria Saturday.

JOLT announced the move in December. The new location is larger and will be strategically located across the street from the Peoria County/City Health Department.

“This new facility will allow us to accommodate our recent growth while allowing for future growth. It is also a more functional space and will allow us to better serve the community.” JOLT Harm Reduction

JOLT hopes to be open by Tuesday and plans to have an open house in February.

More information and updates from JOLT are available on their website and Facebook page.