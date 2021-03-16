Jon Reed withdraws from District 87 board race

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Jon Reed has officially withdrawn from the District 87 Board race Tuesday, March 16.

Reed previously announced that he would be ending his campaign last week. This withdrawal comes after Reed received backlash from a video featuring inappropriate posts he shared on Facebook.

The Executive Director of the Bloomington Election Commission Tim Mitchell said that Reed’s name will remain on the ballot, but the votes will no longer count toward him now that he has withdrawn.

The candidates still in the race are Brigette Beasley Gibson, Charles Irwin, Elizabeth Fox Anvick, and Fitzgerald Samedy.