Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat returns for the 29th year

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is back at the Eastlight Theatre.

The show is in its 29th year and has become a holiday tradition for many.

“It’s associated with the Festival of Lights here in East Peoria. It’s a show that everybody can see, little kids can see it, adults can see it, everybody loves it. It’s not a very long show, there’s a lot of colors, a lot of sounds, there’s really not a boring moment in the show the entire time,” said director Scott Moore.

The show tells the story of Joseph and his 11 brothers, and the cast has been working for week to bring it to life.

“It started just before Halloween, People come, they rehearse almost every weeknight, Monday through Thursday, and they put a lot of work into it. A lot of blood, well maybe not blood, but a lot of sweat and a lot of passion into it, and it’s a pretty good product in the end,” said Moore.

The show wraps this weekend and tickets can be purchased online. Showtimes are December 11-14 at 7:30 p.m. and December 15 at 2 p.m.