Journey Church in Normal host Bloomington’s Victory Church members for united worship after fire devastates Victory Church building

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — After a fire left major damage to Victory Church’s building in Bloomington, leaders with Victory are already beginning to pick up the pieces.

Tuesday evening, Journey Church in Normal opened its doors to Victory Church, as well as the community, for a unity prayer and worship gathering as a way to help Victory Church members heal.

Journey Church Lead Pastor Jason Damkoehler said he believes Victory Church will overcome the challenging loss of their building, and serve the community better than ever.

He added, he knows leaders with Victory Church would open their doors as well if ever needed.

“It’s exactly what they would do for us or anyone else,” said Damkoehler.

“I know there’s countless churches in our community and organizations that would say, ‘Hey our doors are open for you,'” said Damkoehler.

Victory Church Executive Pastor Jarrod Herald said several church communities have also reached out, offering their own churches for use in the time being as well.