PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The rock band Journey will be making a stop at the Peoria Civic Center on April 16, 2024.

According to a Peoria Civic Center news release, the stop is part of its 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024, which features special guest TOTO.

“We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends TOTO! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin’ good memories. See you soon, friends,” Lead guitarist Neal Schon said.

The stop in Peoria is just one of 30 stops for the Diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. The band is known for many songs, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want It” and “Faithfully”.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 29, at the Toyota Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.