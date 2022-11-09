The Peoria Symphony Orchestra invites you to join them at the Cathedral of Saint Mary for their upcoming November concert, Joy at the Cathedral. The symphony will be featuring music from Albinoni, Bach, and Vivaldi. Check out our interview with Mackenzie Taylor to learn more about what you can expect at this month’s concert.



For tickets, you can visit their website or call the box office at (309) 671-1096.

