Jubilee College State Park opens, greeted by many visitors on May 1

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — With many state parks re-opening today, people are finally able to enjoy hiking and fishing again.

Jubilee College State Park being one of these re-opening on May 1.

As the park has been closed the past few months, the Superintendent tells WMBD the turnout on Friday was great.

“It’s been packed out here today. We opened up the gate this morning, and there were people right behind us as we were opening up the goat there was people waiting on the road to get in,” said Jubilee College State Park Superintendent Stuart Whitaker.

Whitaker says he has seen a lot of mushroom hunters and hikers out on Friday.

This time with no visitors allowed Whitaker and his staff to do a lot of work to keep the trails ready for visitors.

“We were still able to conduct our prairie burns which is nice and time consuming for that. There’s a lot of invasive brush out here with the bush honeysuckle and autumn olive,” Whitaker said.

Because of rainy weather, the equestrian and mountain bike trails are remaining closed for now.

Whitaker says they’ll see on Monday if they can open it back up.

The campgrounds and shelters are also remaining closed down.

Whitaker says enforcing people to social distance will hiking is difficult, but there are signs throughout the park reinforcing social distancing and reminding people how to do it safely.