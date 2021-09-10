Jubilee College State Park’s entrance will close Monday. Here’s what to expect

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The entrance to the Jubilee College State Park in Peoria County will be closed Monday, Sept. 13 for some maintenance work, Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) officials announced Friday.

IDOT workers will be replacing a culvert under the park road, and that process will keep the entrance closed until Friday, Sept. 17.

Officials said drivers can expect delays and should give themselves extra time for trips through the area. They also said drivers should consider alternate routes during this time.

Drivers are also encouraged to:

Pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones

Obey the posted speed limits

Refrain from using mobile devices

Be alert for workers and equipment

IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck within the next six years as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

Year Two of the programs included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges, and 428 additional safety improvements.

Those looking for more information on IDOT projects can do so by clicking here.