Judas Priest heading to Peoria Civic Center in March of 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — “Breaking the Law” artists Judas Priest will be performing at the Peoria Civic Center on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Kicking off their 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour in Peoria, tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at the Toyota Box Office, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The tour will take them to 18 cities in North America before they go on their national tour.

Judas Priest is a heavy metal band that came together in Birmingham, England.

They rose to popularity after their album British Steel came out in 1980.