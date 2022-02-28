GOODFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A boy accused of killing five people in a 2019 fire was in court Monday.

Kyle Alwood, 9-years-old at the time he is accused of starting the fire, faces five counts of first-degree murder and aggravated arson charges.

Alwood was previously involved in other fires, and Judge Charles Feeney made motions allowing for those to be discussed in trial. There are three fires Alwood is said to have been present for, which involve a mattress, recliner, and car seat.

Also allowed is a 47-minute interview, conducted two days after the fire, with a Woodford County Sheriff.

During the interview with the sheriff, Alwood explained he set a frisbee on fire in his dad’s garage. He also said what the night of the deadly fire was like, and claimed he understands the implications of what a fire can do.

Another pre-trial hearing is scheduled for April 11.