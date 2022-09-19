NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A decision is expected Tuesday afternoon as to whether or not a question of districting the Town of Normal will appear on November ballots.

Both parties argued orally in front of a McLean County Judge and a packed courtroom for nearly two and a half hours on the matter.

The referendum was sent to court after Normal’s Elections board rejected the petition last month.

At the heart of the issue; whether or not Normal is operating legally as a town or village.

Supporters of the referendum said by law, a Town must elect a president, assessor, clerk and supervisor.

“Normal does not do that therefore they cannot be an incorporated town. Consequently, the situation regarding this referendum applies and the referendum belongs on the ballot,” said David Shesktokas, attorney for the petitioner.

Rejecters of the referendum argued Normal has never considered itself a village and dating back to its charter always called itself a town therefore the question does not have to appear on the November ballots.

The judge will make a decision at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.