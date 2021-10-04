Judge denies motion to reconsider, new trial for Bloomington man found guilty of triple murders

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man found guilty of killing three people in the summer of 2018 has been denied his motions to reconsider the outcome of his case as well as a full retrial.

In February, Sydney Mays was found guilty of killing three people in a Bloomington apartment on Riley Drive in June 2018.

On Monday, Mays made his case for why he feels his counsel was ineffective, and he was misrepresented by his former defense attorney.

However, the judge said there was no basis for those claims.

As the judge recessed for a break, security broke up a potential fight after name-calling ensued between Mays’s family and the victims’ families.

Mays refused to show up for sentencing after a short break, so the court set an admonishing date for Wednesday, Oct. 4. Sentencing is expected to take place at a separate hearing on Friday, Oct. 15.