PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The judge in Aaron Rossi’s trial denied his attorney’s request to stay all litigation proceedings in his civil case after Rossi didn’t appear in court.

Rossi’s legal team had hoped to delay the civil case until his federal investigation concluded.

The court also inquired if attorney Michael Evans represented only Rossi or also Reditus Labs. As well as if he was aware of the lucrative Covid-19 testing contracts.

An attorney said earlier that he has emails that show Evans did act on behalf of Reditus.

The hearing was continued until next Tuesday. No cameras are allowed inside the courtroom for the majority of proceedings.