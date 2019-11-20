Judge finds Jose Ramirez guilty for the murder of his parents

PEORIA, Ill. — The Princeville man accused of murdering his parents last October has been found guilty.

After a three-day bench trial, Peoria County Judge Katherine Gorman found 22-year-old Jose Ramirez guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents, Susan Brill de Ramirez and Antonio Ramirez Barron.

The prosecution went through the specific damages done to his parents.

“The main mover in these vicious movers is the defendant,” a prosecutor said. “The defendant wanted his parents dead, and he got what he wanted. It’s time for the defendant to get what he deserves.”

BREAKING: Judge Katherine Gorman finds Jose Ramirez guilty of two counts of first degree murder involving Jose’s parents, Antonio Ramirez Barron and Susan Brill de Ramirez. #JoseRamirez — Matt Sheehan TV (@TheMatt_Sheehan) November 20, 2019

Last year, authorities claimed Ramirez, along with 21-year-old Matthew Roberts, allegedly pepper-sprayed his father and then stabbed him in the stomach and the neck while the couple was asleep. He also allegedly pepper-sprayed his mother, and stabbed her in the stomach then neck. Ramirez gave a second testimony saying he hit them with a baseball bat.

Prosecutors say it’s rare to have a defendant who repeatedly says he committed the crimes, who also says he wishes they were dead “Over and over again.” #JoseRamirez — Matt Sheehan TV (@TheMatt_Sheehan) November 20, 2019

Ramirez chose a bench trial instead of a jury trial.

