Judge Gorman named first woman Chief Judge of 10th Circuit

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Dec. 9, the 10th Judicial Circuit will have it’s first woman chief judge.

Circuit judges elected Judge Katherine S. Gorman to serve as the first woman chief judge of the

10th Judicial Circuit. She will start her two-year term on Jan. 4, 2021.

Gorman previously served as an associate judge of the 10th Circuit on Nov. 1, 2007, and then as a circuit judge in a circuit-wide election in 2012. She served another 6-year term after being retained in 2018. She earned 86% of the vote.

She is currently serving as the presiding judge in Tazewell County.

“I am honored and humbled to have the support of my colleagues and have big shoes to fill,” Gorman said. “2020 has been a year filled with challenges, and I am ready to get to work for a smooth transition and look forward to a productive 2021. I can’t wait to tell my dad.”

Gordan also will be the first child of a former chief judge to serve in the same role. Her father, John A. Gorman, served as the chief judge of the 10th Judicial Circuit from 1994 — 1998.

The 10th Circuit encompasses Peoria, Tazewell, Marshall, Putnam and Stark Counties.