Judge in councilman Oyler’s case recuses due to conflict of interest

PEORIA, Ill. — The judge involved in Peoria City Councilman Zach Oyler’s case has recused himself due to a perceived conflict of interest.

It was revealed Thursday that Peoria judge John Vespa recused himself because of his relationship with Oyler. The case has been referred to the Chief Judge for reassignment.

The hearing date initially scheduled for Friday and other dates have been vacated pending reassignment.

Peoria City Councilman Zach Oyler pleaded not guilty after being charged with domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

Vespa previously said both him and Oyler are Republicans and attend the GOP breakfast every other month. He asked if the State prosecutors or defendants had an issue with him overseeing the case, and both said they did not have problems with it.

Oyler’s wife Heather claimed her husband was drunk when the two had an argument that lead to the councilman’s arrest in July. She had filed an order of protection against him on July 31. He was charged with domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

He pleaded not guilty in September.

Oyler is represented by attorney Rob Hanauer. His jury trial is set for Jan. 13, 2020.