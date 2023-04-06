PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A judge has decided to split the charges for the two parents accused of starving their child to death.

According to the Peoria County Circuit Clerk, a motion to sever was granted by Judge Vespa.

Stephanie Jones and Brandon Walker are both charged with first-degree murder in the death of their son Navin.

Jones’ next court date is Sept. 14 while Walker’s next court date is June 15.

Prosecutors said abuse and neglect led to the death of Navin. He was malnourished and weighed just 30 pounds at the time of his death.