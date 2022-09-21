NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A McLean County Judge has made a decision about council districting in Normal.

Judge Scott Kording ruled that Normal is in fact an incorporated town. That decision means that the at-large versus a new plan dividing Normal into six districts will not appear on Normal’s November ballot.

Kording’s made his decision based on Normal’s history as an incorporated town.

McLean’s County Clerk Kathy Michael said November ballots are being printed so even if there is an appeal of today’s court decision, it won’t be on the ballot.