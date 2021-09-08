Judge rules Jamie Snow must be given access to police reports

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man convicted of murdering a gas station attendant in Bloomington in 1991 might soon get a new lease on life.

Jamie Snow has sat in prison for 21 years after being found guilty in 2001 for the murder of Bill Little, who worked as a gas station attendant at the time he was murdered 10 years prior to Snow’s trial.

Snow was sentenced to life in prison, but has maintained his innocence from the crime since.

Wednesday, a judge ruled in a McLean County courtroom that Snow and his defense attorneys from the Exoneration Project must be given access to over 8,000 pages of police reports and evidence related to the investigation.

Snow’s attorney Lauren Myerscough-Mueller argued to the judge that some contents of the reports could prove Snow’s innocence. According to Myerscough-Mueller the pages upon pages of reports include confessions of others to the murder, information on other suspects and statements from witnesses that contradict those from the 1999 trial.

Myerscough-Mueller told the judge there’s no other way for them to access the reports from Snow’s previous counsel because on is serving time in prison and the other passed away.

Snow was in attendance for the hearing and told a fully packed courtroom of family and friends that he “loves them” and thanked them for coming.

Snow also thanked the judge for ruling in his favor and allowing him to attend.

The judge will review the defense’s progress in reviewing the reports after 60 days.

A status hearing was set for November 10th via Zoom.