PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County judge on Thursday ruled Peoria County Auditor Jessica Thomas will continue to be paid until the appeals court makes its decision.

The circuit court granted Thomas’ preliminary injunction on Nov. 28, but the county is appealing that decision.

On Thursday, the county asked the judge for a stay in proceedings until the appeal is resolved. The county contends that Thomas’ position – and $150,000 salary – ended Nov. 30. They asked the judge to hold Thomas’ salary in escrow pending the appeal.

But the judge kept the preliminary injunction in place, so Thomas will continue to be paid approximately $7,000 to $8,000 per month.

The Peoria County Auditor’s Office was eliminated by voters by referendum on Nov. 3, Election Day. Thomas sought an emergency temporary restraining order to prevent Peoria County from putting the results in place. That restraining order was granted on Nov. 17.

The court then granted Thomas a preliminary injunction on Nov. 28 and ordered the county to maintain the status quo of the Auditor’s Office.

The judge said if the appeals court reverses the ruling, the county has the option to seek reimbursement.