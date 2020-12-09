Judge Scott Drazewski to retire Dec. 31

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Judge Scott Drazewski announced his retirement from the 11th Judicial Circuit Court effective Dec. 31. J

Judge Drazewski has served as a Judge in the 11th Circuit since 1997. He is a graduate of Illinois State University and DePaul University School of Law.

Prior to becoming a Judge, he served as an Assistant McLean County Public Defender and was in private practice with the law firm of Luedtke, Hartweg and Turner.

On his retirement, Judge Drazewski said “I have had the distinct honor and privilege to serve the Court and the citizens of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit as a trial judge for over 23 years; however, it was what I did, not who I am. I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life.”

The Illinois Supreme Court will fill Judge Drazewski’s vacancy by appointment. The individual selected will serve by appointment until the 2022 General Election.